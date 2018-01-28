New York State Probes Social Media Bot Firm Exposed By New York Times

New York is investigating an American company accused of selling millions of fake followers to social media accounts, the state’s chief prosecutor said Saturday.

The announcement from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman follows an in-depth New York Times investigation into Devumi, which it alleges has sold automated followers to politicians, celebrities and other public figures, often using the names, pictures and personal details of real people on those bot accounts.

If the accusations prove true, Schneiderman tweeted, Devumi may be found guilty of impersonation and deception. The violations alleged in the Times, he added, unfairly allow people with money to buy “apparent influence.”

Impersonation and deception are illegal under New York law. We’re opening an investigation into Devumi and its apparent sale of bots using stolen identities. https://t.co/uvxGOp7soQ — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) January 27, 2018

The internet should be one of the greatest tools for democracy—but it’s increasingly being turned into an opaque, pay-to-play playground. — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) January 27, 2018

The growing prevalence of bots means that real voices are too often drowned out in our public conversation. Those who can pay the most for followers can buy their way to apparent influence. — Eric Schneiderman (@AGSchneiderman) January 27, 2018

Devumi, which the Times described as trafficking in “counterfeit coins in the booming economy of online influence,” advertises on its website that $10 will buy customers at least 500 Twitter followers in one to two days. For $49, it guarantees 10 times that number in two weeks or less. The firm also offers other forms of online social currency, such as retweets and video views.

Customers run the gamut. The Times named China Xinhua News, the country’s state-run news agency; Michael Dell, the computer billionaire; Louise Linton, the wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Lenín Moreno, president of Ecuador; and a slew of actors, athletes, reality stars and other public figures.

Devumi did not immediately return a request for comment on Schneiderman’s investigation.