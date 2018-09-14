STYLE & BEAUTY
09/14/2018 05:45 am ET

The Most Over-The-Top Looks From New York Fashion Week's Spring 2019 Runways

Maybe we'll all be channeling aliens next spring.
headshot
By Julia Brucculieri

Another New York Fashion Week has wrapped up, leaving us with plenty of looks that will be hard to forget. 

From Sept. 5 to 14, designers showcased their spring 2019 collections. There were tons of ruffles on the runways at Marc Jacobs and Rodarte, which made its return to New York after showing in Paris, an extra-large graduation cap and some sequined balaclavas that made models look like creatures from the black lagoon. 

Below, check out some of the most over-the-top looks we saw on the runways. They bring extra to a whole new level: 

  • Windowsen
    Designer Sensen Lii of Windowsen was <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeQZrJc5_JI" target="_blank">inspired by aliens
    Albert Urso via Getty Images
    Designer Sensen Lii of Windowsen was inspired by aliens and monsters (and maybe Gucci?) for his show (part of the VFIles presentation) on Sept. 5 in Brooklyn. 
  • Windowsen
    This show-stopping yellow number had all the heads turning.&nbsp;
    Albert Urso via Getty Images
    This show-stopping yellow number had all the heads turning. 
  • Windowsen
    This look was more loofah than alien, but who says aliens can't also look like loofahs?&nbsp;
    Albert Urso via Getty Images
    This look was more loofah than alien, but who says aliens can't also look like loofahs? 
  • Windowsen
    This closing look definitely brought the drama.&nbsp;
    Albert Urso via Getty Images
    This closing look definitely brought the drama. 
  • Shuting Qiu
    Shuting Qiu, another designer who showed her collection at the VFiles event, accessorized outfits with surreal sculptural hea
    Albert Urso via Getty Images
    Shuting Qiu, another designer who showed her collection at the VFiles event, accessorized outfits with surreal sculptural head pieces. 
  • Shuting Qiu
    Qiu definitely wasn't afraid to play with patterns for this collection.
    Albert Urso via Getty Images
    Qiu definitely wasn't afraid to play with patterns for this collection.
  • Vaquera
    According to the Vaquera show, which took place on Sept. 11, mortarboards (a.k.a. graduation caps) of epic proportions are an
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    According to the Vaquera show, which took place on Sept. 11, mortarboards (a.k.a. graduation caps) of epic proportions are an it accessory for spring 2019. 
  • Marc Jacobs
    The Marc Jacobs show took ruffles to new heights, or should we say to new volumes?&nbsp;
    Randy Brooke via Getty Images
    The Marc Jacobs show took ruffles to new heights, or should we say to new volumes? 
  • Marc Jacobs
    The designer also went bold with this bright feathered coat.&nbsp;
    Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
    The designer also went bold with this bright feathered coat. 
  • Marc Jacobs
    The sparkly, ruffled dress is pretty much the definition of extra, and we don't hate it.&nbsp;
    Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
    The sparkly, ruffled dress is pretty much the definition of extra, and we don't hate it. 
  • Yufei Liu at RISD
    This coat by designer Yufei Liu (from the Rhode Island School of Design) definitely falls squarely into the <a href="https://
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    This coat by designer Yufei Liu (from the Rhode Island School of Design) definitely falls squarely into the "oversized" trend box and it's anything but basic.
  • Maya Ortiz Saucedo at RISD
    You definitely wouldn't want to be standing next to the person wearing this ensemble at a party.&nbsp;
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    You definitely wouldn't want to be standing next to the person wearing this ensemble at a party. 
  • Rodarte
    Rodarte's return to NYFW on Sept. 9 was full of pink tulle, ruffles and flowers.&nbsp;
    Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
    Rodarte's return to NYFW on Sept. 9 was full of pink tulle, ruffles and flowers. 
  • Gypsy Sport
    Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon made her NYFW debut walking for Gypsy Sport in this seashell bra and shredded jeans ensemble.
    Jonathan Grassi/SIPA USA/PA Images
    Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon made her NYFW debut walking for Gypsy Sport in this seashell bra and shredded jeans ensemble. 
  • Gypsy Sport
    Another leafy look from the Gypsy Sport show.&nbsp;
    Jonathan Grassi/SIPA USA/PA Images
    Another leafy look from the Gypsy Sport show. 
  • Kota Okuda
    Designer Kota Okuda sent models down the runway in looks like this one, meant to redefine American currency "<a href="https:/
    Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images
    Designer Kota Okuda sent models down the runway in looks like this one, meant to redefine American currency "by commodifying its value in an alchemistic system of dress” on Sept. 7. 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Show-Stopping Fall 2018 Couture
headshot
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Fashion New York Fashion Week
The Most Over-The-Top Looks From New York Fashion Week's Spring 2019 Runways
CONVERSATIONS