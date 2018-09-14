Another New York Fashion Week has wrapped up, leaving us with plenty of looks that will be hard to forget.

From Sept. 5 to 14, designers showcased their spring 2019 collections. There were tons of ruffles on the runways at Marc Jacobs and Rodarte, which made its return to New York after showing in Paris, an extra-large graduation cap and some sequined balaclavas that made models look like creatures from the black lagoon.