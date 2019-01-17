An upstate New York man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl who recently gave birth reportedly acknowledges he’s the father but claims she was impregnated by an article of his clothing.

Robert Cronin, 33, of Niskayuna, was arrested on Monday and charged with felony predatory sexual assault against a child under 13. His arrest came after DNA test results allegedly showed he’s the father of a baby that an 11-year-old girl delivered in November.

According to Albany’s WTEN News, Cronin, who’s being held without bail at the Schenectady County Jail, sat down for an interview with reporter Anya Tucker on Wednesday. While he did not deny being the father of the baby, he did deny any wrongdoing.

The girl, Cronin told Tucker, became pregnant after she used an article of clothing that he had used while masturbating. His arrest, he added, came about because Niskayuna police investigators lack scientific knowledge.

Niskayuna police Robert Cronin reportedly claims he's innocent.

“Do you understand why it would be hard for people to understand the reasoning behind this conception that you’re offering?” Tucker asked Cronin.

“Yes,” he replied.

WTEN News reported police aren’t buying Cronin’s explanation.

The victim and the baby are now in the care of Child Protective Services, according to Schenectady’s WRGB-TV.