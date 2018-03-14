The New York Post appeared to take inspiration from a memorable front page to report President Donald Trump’s firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

For its Wednesday cover, the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid featured a photograph of Tillerson with the headline: “Worst Rex He Ever Had.”

Tomorrow's cover: Tillerson says he’ll ensure smooth transition after being fired https://t.co/o6cvlf71xL pic.twitter.com/ZdrwGfk6wI — New York Post (@nypost) March 13, 2018

As CNN host Brian Stelter noted on Twitter, it bore a striking resemblance to the newspaper’s 1990 front page detailing Trump’s reported sex life with his soon-to-be second wife Marla Maples:

“Take a bow,” wrote Stelter.

The Trump-themed punchline, albeit almost three decades later, also was praised by others on Twitter:

I needed this laugh. I deserved this laugh. Thanks @nypost https://t.co/KkDvwjxc1m — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) March 13, 2018