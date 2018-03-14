The New York Post appeared to take inspiration from a memorable front page to report President Donald Trump’s firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
For its Wednesday cover, the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid featured a photograph of Tillerson with the headline: “Worst Rex He Ever Had.”
As CNN host Brian Stelter noted on Twitter, it bore a striking resemblance to the newspaper’s 1990 front page detailing Trump’s reported sex life with his soon-to-be second wife Marla Maples:
“Take a bow,” wrote Stelter.
The Trump-themed punchline, albeit almost three decades later, also was praised by others on Twitter: