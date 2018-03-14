MEDIA
03/14/2018 09:07 am ET

New York Post Riffs On Old Donald Trump Sex Headline For Rex Tillerson Firing

The Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid waited almost three decades to deliver this punchline.
By Lee Moran

The New York Post appeared to take inspiration from a memorable front page to report President Donald Trump’s firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

For its Wednesday cover, the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid featured a photograph of Tillerson with the headline: “Worst Rex He Ever Had.”

As CNN host Brian Stelter noted on Twitter, it bore a striking resemblance to the newspaper’s 1990 front page detailing Trump’s reported sex life with his soon-to-be second wife Marla Maples:

“Take a bow,” wrote Stelter.

The Trump-themed punchline, albeit almost three decades later, also was praised by others on Twitter:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Politics And Government Rex Tillerson New York Post
New York Post Riffs On Old Donald Trump Sex Headline For Rex Tillerson Firing
CONVERSATIONS