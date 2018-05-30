NY Post Ripped Over 'Sexist And Pathetic' Cover On Trump's Kim K Meeting

The New York Post called out President Donald Trump and reality TV star Kim Kardashian over their meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

But the newspaper ended up getting called out by critics on Twitter instead.

Trump and Kardashian met to discuss criminal justice reform, an issue Kardashian has become passionate about over the past year.

However, the Post mocked her as “Kim Thong Un” and referred to the meeting as “The Other Big Ass Summit” on its front page:

Tomorrow's cover: Kim Kardashian visits the White House to discuss prison reform with President Trump https://t.co/1N3bNkVmK7 pic.twitter.com/yPaL93Tyhe — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2018

Some loved the Post’s tabloid take on the meeting:

Might have to get a keep sake copy of tomorrow’s paper https://t.co/czMz56H13u — Conor Duffy (@conorduffynews) May 30, 2018

Kim Thong Un 😅😅😅 — mallory (@malzygirl) May 30, 2018

Best everrrrrrrr, in the history of the world! Best thing I’ve ever seen on the internets! — Wall of Worry! (@wallOfWorryFL) May 30, 2018

But many others weren’t happy about the coverage at all.

Even readers who admit they’re fans of neither the reality TV star nor the president are calling out the newspaper:

Y’all really gonna make me go to bat for Kim K, eh?



“The Other Big Ass Summit”



Just in case readers interpret this double entendre to be referring to their common personality traits, you reference Kim’s butt 3 more times.



This is too trite, even for you all. https://t.co/lRRhqweZgs — Rashona (@Rashona) May 30, 2018

You know, I’m not a fan of @KimKardashian, not even a tiny bit, but she’s trying to do what she thinks is right and will help people in the long run. I can respect that. — Moe (@ViciousHeathen) May 30, 2018

This cover is sexist and pathetic. Do better @nypost. https://t.co/RxJcm8K34s — Brian Kosciesza (@BrianKosh) May 31, 2018

I don't care for the Kardashians but this is over the top. She is still a person. — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) May 31, 2018

Everyone is pressed about her talking about prison reform, but um what are you doing about it 🧐

damned if you do damned if you don't https://t.co/uDqDwhHQpJ — Wascar Algenis (@Wascarrrr) May 30, 2018

This seems very mean spirited against someone who was just trying to advocate for criminal justice reform https://t.co/Cr7hG5iOAX — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 30, 2018

That’s a bit rude isn’t it? — Geoff Quattromani (@GQuattromani) May 31, 2018

This is disgraceful for a cover . And I saying when I am not fan of Kim or Trump... — betterminded (@betterminded1) May 31, 2018

woman uses her considerable celebrity influence to talk directly to the president about important and vital prison reform@nypost: yeah but did you see her bum???https://t.co/RpzjFHEnLl — Alex Bruce-Smith (@alexbrucesmith) May 30, 2018

Ya know, kardshian is trying to accomplish something if substance. I'm not a fan of either Trump nor Kardashian. While this is funny, it's also keeps you as a sub-par news rag, suited to line catboxes — Jeremy DuBrul (@DuBrulJ) May 31, 2018

i hate this Administration, but even this newspaper cover is fucking dumber than hell — Andrew Michael Flynn (@OHPFstory) May 31, 2018

I’m not the biggest Kim K fan, but this is in poor taste and sexist. — Amineh (@ZanesMyBae) May 31, 2018

I'm not a fan or either of them, but the personal remarks about her are on the line if not over it. — Tom Gladstone (@TomGladstone) May 31, 2018

The hypocrisy here is palpable. Y’all are garbage for making fun of her for doing something so good — Kelly Smith (@kellysmithmeow) May 31, 2018

So, are your editors going to blame Ambien for this cover? — Hubert Vigilla (@HubertVigilla) May 31, 2018

And at least one person saw both sides of the issue: