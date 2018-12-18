NY State Senator Tweets ‘Kill Yourself’ To GOP Staffer Who Called Him Out

New York State Sen. Kevin Parker (D-Brooklyn) found himself in hot water on Tuesday for telling a Twitter user to “kill” herself after she called him out for allegedly misusing his official parking placard.

Candice Giove, deputy communications director for New York state Senate’s Republican majority, had identified Parker as the owner of the placard featured in a tweet complaining about a parked car that was blocking the bike lane.

“The placard is assigned to [Parker],” Giove tweeted. “However, the license plate # on the placard does not match the vehicle. So he either used it in another car or gave it to someone to use, both of which are not permitted.”

The tweet apparently sent Parker into a rage, prompting him to reply, “Kill yourself!” an hour later.

Moments later, Giove responded with a question: “Did a Senator just write this to me?”

Did a Senator just write this to me? https://t.co/qhR0Uzarrv — Candice Giove (@candicegiove) December 18, 2018

Parker later deleted the tweet and apologized for his “poor choice of words,” though he continued to bash Giove on Twitter hours later.

“Suicide is a serious thing and should not be made light of,” Parker tweeted, before adding later, “[Giove] is on the wrong side of history for every important issue facing New York State!”

I sincerely apologize. I used a poor choice of words. Suicide is a serious thing and and should not be made light of. — Senator Kevin Parker (@SenatorParker) December 18, 2018

Where was @Candicegiove when NYers voted for a #Democratic State Senate & progressive legislation like the Dream Act & CFE funding? That’s right, working with the #NOIDC appendage of the GOP. #DreamAct #CFEFunding — Senator Kevin Parker (@SenatorParker) December 18, 2018

. @Candicegiove is on the wrong side of history for every important issue facing New York State! — Senator Kevin Parker (@SenatorParker) December 18, 2018

Neither Parker nor Giove immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Parker’s comments ignited bipartisan calls for his resignation on Twitter.

Senator Kevin Parker @SenatorParker , you are a disgrace to your office and need to resign. https://t.co/kkqti6jkL1 — Alison Defreitas (@alisondefreitas) December 18, 2018

Kevin Parker needs to resign ASAP. This is insane! When comments like this are forgiven & forgotten, we only have ourselves to blame when politicians like this monster climb up the ladder of power... https://t.co/ImQRzJUIuZ — Mariana (#21) (@manamitru) December 18, 2018

Kevin Parker needs to resign ASAP. This is insane! When comments like this are forgiven & forgotten, we only have ourselves to blame when politicians like this monster climb up the ladder of power... https://t.co/ImQRzJUIuZ — Mariana (#21) (@manamitru) December 18, 2018