New York Street Photography And Why I Avoid The Face

Why did I avoid the face in so much of my photography? Well, the answer is not a simple one. There are many reasons why I avoided photographing faces over the seven years that I was active as a street photographer. One reason, perhaps the main reason, is that I wanted to instill a sense of mystery in my body of work - who is this person? I also wanted to test a theory - could one make good photographs without including the subject’s eyes? Seems obvious on the surface - yes, of course - but, the more we think about it the more we realize that a person’s “eyes” are often the animating element of a photograph. When we omit the eyes, we immediately set up a much more difficult scenario for a good - or even great - photograph. Try it! Finally, I wanted focus on the human fragment - the “otherness” that makes us up, rather the the “who” of who we are. Do you follow? When we do not have the eyes, we tend to examine more closely the other things that make us individuals - make us humans... this is what I was chasing.