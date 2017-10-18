New York Street Photography

For seven years I roamed the sidewalks of New York City armed with a Ricoh GR. I loved it. The Ricoh is a small, fast, discreet camera. It is very capable, especially in the area of candid photography. The black and white image files are also very similar to analog film in many ways. After spending seven years at this passion, hobby, and even eventual profession of sorts, I decided to call it quits. I’m on to new things. So it goes. Here, have a bite of this apple - some of my work from those years pounding Manhattan concrete. Many of these images have been collected in “The Human Fragment” a book of my street photography released by Brooklyn Arts Press in 2013.