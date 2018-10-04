Reputation ruined.

A viral video shows otherwise rough-and-tumble New Yorkers in a panic as a little mouse runs loose on the city’s beleaguered subway.

The clip filmed on Sept. 24 shows riders on the Brooklyn-bound C train shrieking and stomping their feet as the frightened little rodent runs along the edges, looking for a way out.

A similar scene was caught on video over the summer, with straphangers climbing onto seats to avoid a mouse: