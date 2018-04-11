NYT Editorial Board Unloads On Trump: 'The Law Is Coming'

The New York Times editorial board has issued another searing indictment on President Donald Trump’s character and leadership.

In a blistering piece published Tuesday, the Times’ editorial board taunted the president about Monday’s FBI raid of the office of Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, and warned that “the law is coming.”

“Mr. Trump has spent his career in the company of developers and celebrities, and also of grifters, cons, sharks, goons and crooks,” the editorial board wrote. “He cuts corners, he lies, he cheats, he brags about it, and for the most part, he’s gotten away with it, protected by threats of litigation, hush money and his own bravado.”

“Those methods may be proving to have their limits when they are applied from the Oval Office,” it continued. “Though Republican leaders in Congress still keep a cowardly silence, Mr. Trump now has real reason to be afraid.”

Trump has been fuming since news broke of the FBI raid on Cohen’s office. The search warrant was reportedly executed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York following a tip from special counsel Robert Mueller, the head of a federal probe into whether Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

Trump on Monday floated the idea of firing Mueller, despite both Democratic and Republican lawmakers warning him not to do so. Trump appeared to call the raid “a total witch hunt” in a tweet Tuesday.

“One might ask, if this is all a big witch hunt and Mr. Trump has nothing illegal or untoward to hide, why does he care about the privilege in the first place?” the editorial board wrote. “The answer, of course, is that he has a lot to hide.”

In a final blow, the Times editorial board skewered Trump for calling the raid “an attack on our country.”

“No, Mr. Trump — a true attack on America is what happened on, say, Sept. 11, 2001. Remember that one?” it wrote. “Thousands of people lost their lives. Your response was to point out that the fall of the twin towers meant your building was now the tallest in downtown Manhattan. Of course, that also wasn’t true.”

This isn’t the first time the editorial board has unloaded on Trump. In January, it published a piece titled “Why Does President Trump Fear The Truth?” In March, it published another called “Donald Trump Sure Has A Problem With Democracy.”