New York Times Celebrates Facebook's 15-Year Anniversary In The Most Savage Way

The New York Times turned one of Facebook’s features against it to mark the social media platform turning 15 this week.

The publication’s Opinion section created a spoof friendship anniversary video for chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, in which it detailed the slew of controversies that have engulfed the company since its founding in February 2004.

“You know, after your website for ranking students on their looks was shut down,” the clip noted.

It ended on a particularly brutal message for the future.

Check out the clip here: