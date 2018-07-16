New York Times Called Out For Homophobic Trump-Putin Cartoon

An animated New York Times cartoon depicting U.S. President Donald Trump in a romantic relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin provoked outrage on Monday from critics who said the depiction was homophobic.

The Times published the roughly minute-long video the morning that Trump and Putin had a face-to-face meeting in Finland before giving a joint news conference that largely downplayed Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The animation shows Trump and Putin going on a date, riding shirtless on a unicorn through the sky, kissing and writhing their tongues together while real audio of Trump speaking positively about Putin plays in the background.

In this episode of Trump Bites, Donald Trump’s not-so-secret admiration for Vladimir Putin plays out in a teenager’s bedroom, where the fantasies of this forbidden romance come to life. https://t.co/cWeQMuzWUz pic.twitter.com/4shBRkloot — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) July 16, 2018

“I think he’s done a very brilliant and amazing job,” Trump can be heard saying while an animated Trump hands his heart to Putin.

Many viewers denounced the video for using homosexuality as a punchline.

“What is so remarkable about this short animation is that it relies entirely upon the premise of homophobia in order to make an impact,” wrote HuffPost’s James Michael Nichols, who has criticized homophobic Trump-Putin art in the past, on Monday.

“There is no larger message, no big-picture takeaway. Just the supposed humor embedded within the idea that tenderness between two men is in some way mockable.”

I think it is dangerous to constantly insult the relationship between these two men by insinuating that it is romantic. This is homophobic. https://t.co/VKeYSJ6wDd — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) July 16, 2018

During these trying times when the president lies to us every day and normalizes Vladimir Putin, please remember what's important: LOL WHAT IF HE WAS GAY https://t.co/4sMyxLS67g — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) July 16, 2018

Oh so now homophobia is cool if it’s used to rip Trump https://t.co/HkR3rm7wZ8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 16, 2018

This is homophobic. It is implying that being gay is an insult for both of these men. It implies that being gay would emasculate them. It implies that calling them gay together would anger them and incite reaction. This is beneath us. https://t.co/Zk95DgQOpN — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) July 16, 2018