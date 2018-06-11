New York Times 'Modern Love' Column To Become Amazon Series

Modern love is in the air: Amazon Studios has signed a deal to bring the popular New York Times “Modern Love” column to the small screen.
The weekly column, long beloved by the paper’s print and digital readers, has already been parlayed into a successful podcast, and has even been used as the catalyst for writing classes.
Amazon’s anthology series will include half-hour romantic comedy stories that “explore love in its multitude of forms, including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic and self-love,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Filmmaker John Carney is slated to write, direct and produce the series.
Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke gave a few more details about what to expect in the series in an interview with Deadline:
“It all takes place over a day, but it’s telling heightened kind of stories about love and romance, not necessarily all romantic,” Salke said.
Salke said the new series is part of a push for female-driven content. Amazon, she added, is “looking for our next big show that women also can’t stop talking about.”