New York Times 'Modern Love' Column To Become Amazon Series

Modern love is in the air: Amazon Studios has signed a deal to bring the popular New York Times “Modern Love” column to the small screen.

The weekly column, long beloved by the paper’s print and digital readers, has already been parlayed into a successful podcast, and has even been used as the catalyst for writing classes.

Modern Love: "I sat on the bed next to him and he hugged me, kissed me, held me. Although I wasn't naked, I felt so exposed to him. He was finally seeing me the way I saw myself." https://t.co/l9S2K1eOTw — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 2, 2018

Modern Love: "After everything I had been through — the months of struggling to stay alive in my sickbed — and finally finding the love of my life, I couldn’t tell Shannon that I loved her.

Lucky for me, I didn’t have to." https://t.co/0zkTF8AR3o — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 26, 2018

Modern Love: "I had found a strange liberation in submitting to Dan, but it was only a first step. I wanted the domination, but I needed lazy Sundays and walks in the park, too." https://t.co/K77Zg9ZTwb — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 9, 2018

Amazon’s anthology series will include half-hour romantic comedy stories that “explore love in its multitude of forms, including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic and self-love,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Filmmaker John Carney is slated to write, direct and produce the series.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke gave a few more details about what to expect in the series in an interview with Deadline:

“It all takes place over a day, but it’s telling heightened kind of stories about love and romance, not necessarily all romantic,” Salke said.