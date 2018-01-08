The New York Times Identified Living Legend Rita Moreno As 'Guest' In Caption

Rita Moreno’s career spans more than 70 years and has made her one of only a dozen entertainers to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony (colloquially known as EGOT).
Yet The New York Times failed to accurately identify the Puerto Rican actress when she and producer Norman Lear walked the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.
Yashar Ali, a journalist who has freelanced for HuffPost, tweeted a screenshot of the Times’ photo of Lear and Moreno that included the caption: “Norman Lear and a guest.”
Many people tweeted outrage over the oversight. Even Lear, 95, called out the Times and clapped back by suggesting that he should have been identified as the guest of Moreno.
The Times eventually responded to Ali with a screenshot of the original photo, saying the publication had “long since” updated the caption.
But many were not appeased by the tweet, and were upset by its tone.
Moreno, 86, and Lear have been working together on the Latino family reboot of the hit 1970s sitcom “One Day At A Time.” The actress portrays Cuban-American grandmother Lydia Riera in the Netflix remake of the show, which is set to release its second season on Jan. 26.