The New York Times Identified Living Legend Rita Moreno As 'Guest' In Caption

Rita Moreno’s career spans more than 70 years and has made her one of only a dozen entertainers to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony (colloquially known as EGOT).

Yet The New York Times failed to accurately identify the Puerto Rican actress when she and producer Norman Lear walked the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday.

Yashar Ali, a journalist who has freelanced for HuffPost, tweeted a screenshot of the Times’ photo of Lear and Moreno that included the caption: “Norman Lear and a guest.”

New York Times does not use Rita Moreno’s name, instead calls her “a guest.” Rita Moreno is one of 12 EGOTs in history - she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. pic.twitter.com/gXGPsppZUt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 8, 2018

Many people tweeted outrage over the oversight. Even Lear, 95, called out the Times and clapped back by suggesting that he should have been identified as the guest of Moreno.

Dear @nytimes , if your newsroom cannot properly identify a legend like #RitaMoreno (who happens to be one of the few EGOTs in the planet), your team is in desperate need of more diversity. Please call @nahj and other organizations to get some help. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1n6u64Z22V — Gaby Natale (@GabyNatale) January 8, 2018

The Times eventually responded to Ali with a screenshot of the original photo, saying the publication had “long since” updated the caption.

The caption has long since been updated to properly acknowledge the wonderful Rita Moreno https://t.co/YSr4G1EOOg pic.twitter.com/hEDLzVaMkm — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 8, 2018

But many were not appeased by the tweet, and were upset by its tone.

You get no cookie for doing your job for correcting a stupid mistake you made in the first place. Drop the attitude and be better at your job. — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) January 8, 2018

What's with the "long since"? Make the correction, apologize profusely and do your best to not NOT recognize an entertainment legend at an entertainment event ever, ever again. — Lisa McKinnon (@805foodie) January 8, 2018

Social Media management fail. Make a (ridiculous) rookie mistake, fail to apologize and show your lack of professionalism by actually posting a snarky reply. @nytimes, what has happened to you?? — Lydia (@BayouLydia) January 8, 2018