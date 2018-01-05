Powerful New York Times Ad About #MeToo Set To Air During Golden Globes

The New York Times will remind TV viewers that “the truth has a voice” during one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.

The newspaper, which broke the bombshell exposé of accusations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, emboldening victims to share their stories and sparking the #MeToo campaign, is airing a forceful ad during Sunday’s Golden Globes that addresses sexual harassment and assault.

The TV spot, which you can watch in the video above, features simple black text on a white background.

The ad begins by repeating, “He said. She said,” a phrase that has been used to signify the way victims of sexual misconduct have been discouraged from coming forward with their stories in the past. It ends with, “He said. She said. She said. She said. She said. She said. She said…” signifying the flood of women who have shared their harrowing experiences since the Weinstein story broke.

“We thought that using language that has been used to silence women in the past and turning it on its head was a simple way to show the clear distinction between the way the world was merely a year ago and the way it is now,” Julie Matheny, associate creative director of Droga5 ad agency that created the campaign, told Ad Age.

The ad ends with the sentences: “The truth has power. The truth will not be threatened. The truth has a voice.”