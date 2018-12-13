New York Times Blasted For 'We' In Headline About Missing The Rise Of Neo-Nazis

﻿The New York Times has changed a headline after facing backlash for what critics said was its suggestion that white people represent America’s main culture.

On Thursday, The Daily, a podcast the Times releases five days a week, featured a headline that read, “The Rise of Right-Wing Extremism, and How We Missed It.”

Several media voices immediately took note, demanding to know whom “we” was referring to, with some noting it certainly wasn’t them.

“We = Y’all,” tweeted New Yorker staff writer Jelani Cobb, who is black.

His remark was echoed by a slew of other reporters and writers who slammed the paper for the ambiguous pronoun, arguing it used whiteness as a sort of default identity rather than explicitly naming who “missed” the resurgence of neo-Nazism in the U.S.

When you ask who the “we” is here, the answer tells you a lot about what raced, gendered voice is considered “objective” in American media pic.twitter.com/Hamjd2DI3b — Judah Maccabeets🍝 (@AdamSerwer) December 13, 2018

Joshua Benton of the Nieman Lab, a journalism think tank at Harvard University, then promptly pointed out that, just yesterday, his outlet published an article from one of the Times’ own opinion editors, Jenée Desmond, who asked, “Who exactly do we mean when we say ‘we’?” Her article was headlined, “It Finally Sinks in That Some People Aren’t White.”

Yesterday, @jdesmondharris on @NiemanLab: “Who exactly do we mean when we say ‘we’? The failure to remember that everyone isn’t white is an ongoing problem.”



Today, @nytimes: “The Rise of Right-Wing Extremism and How We Missed It”https://t.co/tx8W6ptfUW https://t.co/yPHsiW6bQh pic.twitter.com/solGMhpiK4 — Joshua Benton (@jbenton) December 13, 2018

The Times then edited its headline later Thursday morning, replacing “we” with “law enforcement” to be more specific.

When reached for comment, the Times directed HuffPost to a tweeted statement from The Daily’s host, Michael Barbaro.

“We’ve heard your feedback, which always makes us do better work,” he wrote. “In the episode, we talked about how law enforcement ignored the rise of right-wing extremism but our title didn’t reflect that as accurately as it should have, so we’ve updated it.”

We've heard your feedback, which always makes us do better work. In the episode, we talked about how law enforcement ignored the rise of right-wing extremism but our title didn't reflect that as accurately as it should have, so we've updated it. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) December 13, 2018