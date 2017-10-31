What We Know About The Victims Of The New York Attack

At least 8 people were killed and 11 injured when a man drove a rented truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday.

Six of those victims were confirmed late Tuesday to be foreign nationals, five from Argentina and one from Belgium, according to their countries’ foreign ministries.

Argentina’s ministry of foreign affairs identified the first five victims as Hernán Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi. They were all from the city of Rosario and were traveling in New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their graduation from a local polytechnic school.

An unidentified Belgian woman was also killed in the attack, Didier Reynders, the country’s deputy prime minister, told local news outlets. Three other Belgians were wounded.

“It’s a Roeselare-based woman who was on a city trip with her sister and mother,” Reynders told the Belga News Agency about the person killed. “We are doing everything we can to help them.”

Argentina’s president, Mauricio Macri, said he was “profoundly moved” by the loss of his countrymen.

“Profoundly moved by the tragic deaths this afternoon in NY,” Macri tweeted. “We place ourselves at the disposition of the families of the Argentinian victims.”

Profundamente conmovido por las trágicas muertes de esta tarde en NY. Nos ponemos a disposición de los familiares de las víctimas argentinas — Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) November 1, 2017

Jorge Faurie, Argentina’s foreign affairs minister, expressed his condolences on Twitter late Tuesday, speaking of “this moment of profound and inexplicable pain to relatives and friends of our compatriots who died in New York.”

Chaos struck lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon when a man driving a rented truck from Home Depot veered the wrong way down a bike path on the West Side Highway, hitting pedestrians and cyclists. The man then exited the vehicle and brandished imitation firearms before he was shot in the abdomen by police and transported to a local hospital.