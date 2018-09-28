The New Yorker's Latest Cover Is A Nod To Brett Kavanaugh, Women Not Being Heard

Next week’s cover of The New Yorker is an homage to the testimony given by Christine Blasey Ford on Thursday and is titled “Unheard.”
The cover, created by artist Ana Juan, features an image of a woman rendered in black and white with a red hand covering her mouth. The magazine says that Blasey’s detailed testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her alleged sexual assault in 1982 at the hands of now Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh inspired the piece.
“She speaks for the women who have no voice,” Juan said of Blasey.
Blasey said in her testimony that Kavanaugh groped her and held her down in a bedroom during a party, with Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge present. In response to a question from Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), she said her most vivid memory of the alleged assault was the laughter.
“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense,” said Blasey. “I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another.”
The day after testimony from Blasey and Kavanaugh about her allegation, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance his nomination. A final vote had been slated for next week, but Senate GOP leaders agreed to a supplemental FBI investigation into her allegation to last up to one week.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump has ordered the FBI to investigate.