The New Yorker's Latest Cover Is A Nod To Brett Kavanaugh, Women Not Being Heard

“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense,” said Blasey. “I was underneath one of them while the two laughed. Two friends having a really good time with one another.”

The day after testimony from Blasey and Kavanaugh about her allegation, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance his nomination. A final vote had been slated for next week, but Senate GOP leaders agreed to a supplemental FBI investigation into her allegation to last up to one week.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump has ordered the FBI to investigate.