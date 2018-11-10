New Yorker Cover Brilliantly Highlights The Diversity Headed To Congress

Rashida Tlaib; Scott Eisen/Getty Image; J Pat Carter for the Washington Post; Emilie Richardson/Bloomberg via Getty Images A record number of women were elected to Congress during the 2018 midterm election.

The New Yorker’s latest cover shows what the incoming members of Congress will be walking into in 2019: A room filled (mostly) with white men.

Illustrated by political artist Barry Blitt, the cover is a nod to the record number of women who were elected to Congress during Tuesday’s midterm election.

Most of the illustration is without color, depicting men in suits talking among themselves in a room. The only pour of color is in the room’s open door, where the new members of Congress, led by women, are entering.

The cover is titled, “Welcome to Congress.”

Blitt said that the results of the midterm elections were a reprieve from the political chaos of late.

“In all the rancor and madness of the past few weeks (hell, the past few years), it appears we’ve just lived through a nice moment,” the artist told the New Yorker in an article explaining the artwork.

History was made for many minority groups during the midterm elections on Tuesday night.

At least 96 women were elected to the House of Representatives ― including 40 of them women of color ― making it the most women ever elected to the House during an election.