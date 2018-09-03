The New Yorker Disinvites Steve Bannon From Festival After Twitter Uproar

The New Yorker canceled an appearance by Steve Bannon at its October festival after a barrage of criticism online.

David Remnick, the magazine’s editor, originally defended the decision to include Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief White House strategist, in an interview with The New York Times on Monday. Remnick said he had “every intention of asking him difficult questions and engaging in a serious and even combative conversation.”

The New Yorker’s readers and staffers accused Remnick of giving a platform to Bannon’s racism and white nationalist agenda after the Times article. Other high-profile festival speakers, such as John Mulaney and Judd Apatow, threatened to pull out of their scheduled appearances if Bannon was headlining.

“I don’t want well-meaning readers and staff members to think I’ve ignored their concerns,” Remnick said in a statement Monday evening. “I’ve thought this through and talked to colleagues — and I’ve re-considered. I’ve changed my mind.”

Breaking: @NewYorker has disinvited Steve Bannon from its annual festival. Here's part of David Remnick's note to the staff. pic.twitter.com/lspZPLCiJt — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2018