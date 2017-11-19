Video Shows New Yorkers Rushing To Free People Trapped Under Scaffolding

Dozens of New Yorkers jumped into action after a scaffolding collapse in lower Manhattan Sunday morning left several people trapped, but fortunately with only minor injuries.

Video taken just before noon and posted on Twitter shows people scrambling to remove piles of boards and metal sheets after strong winds toppled the structure onto the sidewalk.

New video, seconds after scaffolding collapsed in #nyc at Broadway and Prince . 4 hurt, one woman was pinned and is at hospital, needs surgery @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/9IFV2svZu9 — Kemberly Richardson (@kemrichardson7) November 19, 2017

Three pedestrians were struck and injured by the falling debris and two were trapped beneath it along the corner of Prince and Broadway, the New York Post reported.

Those five people were “conscious and alert” when transported to a local hospital, New York City Fire Department Deputy Chief Joseph Lonino told the Post from the scene.

AM New York later reported that they suffered minor injuries.

@CNN @cnnbrk @nypost just hear huge scaffolding fall below our apartment on Prince and Broadway. People underneath. Hoping everyone is safe #soho pic.twitter.com/HaIU9EinpI — Courtney Davis (@CourtneyDavisTV) November 19, 2017

Authorities blamed strong winds for the structure’s toppling.

In another wind-related incident captured on video Sunday, scaffolding was filmed hitting a building as it was tossed around in the air.

Take a look: the high winds in #NYC caused this scaffolding to hit a building in #Manhattan. Video courtesy viewer Vinrockz. pic.twitter.com/P6PaPJqAM1 — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) November 19, 2017

As terrifying as the scaffolding collapse may have been, the crowd’s united act to help those injured prompted an outpouring of love and pride for the city and its people on social media.

The one thing you can count on in a real crisis: NYers pitch in to help! — Melissa Mermaid (@MelissaMermaid) November 19, 2017

Tragic but look how many are helping? There is still so much good in this world. — Alison J Langley (@AlisonJLangley) November 19, 2017

New Yorkers coming together! — Tim (@CityTim30) November 19, 2017

God Bless the people of my city! We are always there for each other when it matters! #ILoveNY — Andrea (@AndreaPunksmom) November 19, 2017

I love my city. Resilient, kind, there in crisis. — Idealist_me (@me_idealist) November 19, 2017