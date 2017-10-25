Meet Paddles, The Most Powerful Cat In New Zealand

Paddles is fast becoming Twitter’s favorite feline.
The adorable puss is set to become New Zealand’s First Cat following the election of her owner, Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern, to prime minister. From the looks of the @FirstCatofNZ Twitter feed, she’s already making the most of her new found fame:
Here’s Paddles posing with Ardern:
Paddles received good wishes from her United Kingdom counterpart, Larry:
And tweeted with Ardern’s partner, Clarke Gayford:
She was even approached by other cats for ministerial positions:
But Paddles kept her paws firmly on the ground by staying true to her cat roots of doing whatever she wants, whenever she wants:
It’s unclear who was writing Paddles’ tweets. Both Ardern and Gayford denied responsibility but were “happy for it to continue,” per “The AM Show.” Which is just as well, consider the splash Paddles has made online:
