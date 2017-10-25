Meet Paddles, The Most Powerful Cat In New Zealand

Paddles is fast becoming Twitter’s favorite feline.

The adorable puss is set to become New Zealand’s First Cat following the election of her owner, Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern, to prime minister. From the looks of the @FirstCatofNZ Twitter feed, she’s already making the most of her new found fame:

Hi, I'm Paddles and I am the First Cat of New Zealand. I have opposable thumbs, I'm purrty special. pic.twitter.com/MPkxdhWCRu — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

Here’s Paddles posing with Ardern:

Thanks Mum for bringing me out so I can speak to the press. Must give the people what they want - and what they want is me. Prrrrp ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uiA1jk3qeN — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 21, 2017

Paddles received good wishes from her United Kingdom counterpart, Larry:

@FirstCatofNZ Welcome to the party. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 24, 2017

And tweeted with Ardern’s partner, Clarke Gayford:

WTF Paddles?! I KNEW you were pretend sleeping when I just checked.

....There's Snapper in the fridge. pic.twitter.com/BmlQwHl455 — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) October 21, 2017

She was even approached by other cats for ministerial positions:

@FirstCatofNZ I wish to be considered for the position of Minister of Serious Stares in your cabinet pic.twitter.com/rWaGLK0KXa — Malt (@LMCB_NZ) October 24, 2017

But Paddles kept her paws firmly on the ground by staying true to her cat roots of doing whatever she wants, whenever she wants:

Hi Rose. I love you too, when I feel like it. https://t.co/zOmqPsGwUN — Paddles (@FirstCatofNZ) October 24, 2017

It’s unclear who was writing Paddles’ tweets. Both Ardern and Gayford denied responsibility but were “happy for it to continue,” per “The AM Show.” Which is just as well, consider the splash Paddles has made online:

@FirstCatofNZ Let me know if you're ever in San Francisco. I think you're very cute, Paddles. I know the best seafood restaurants in SF. — Lola Cat (@calicolola) October 25, 2017

We really, really need a First Cat. Sending ❌⭕️❤️, Paddles @FirstCatofNZ.

🇺🇸☹️ — Nan Owen (@Nanniegoat19) October 25, 2017

@FirstCatofNZ Hi Paddles I'm new to this Twitter biz but I wondered...do you think you could be friends with a dog? My name's Zoe x pic.twitter.com/D4b08WtWG1 — Andy Creighton (@notcosihateya) October 22, 2017

Paddles! You are adorable! Please consider a goodwill visit to the US. — Rainy (@jen_jourgris) October 24, 2017