New Zealand Does A Nationwide Secret Santa, And It's Very Cute

New Zealand has once again held a nationwide Secret Santa exchange via Twitter, as if you needed any more reason to move to the idyllic isle.

More than 3600 people took part in the NZ Twitter Secret Santa, signing up to give and receive gifts with total strangers from the internet. After beginning in 2010, the scheme has become a Kiwi Christmas tradition, with even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern playing along.

OK here we go...my #nzsecretsanta is officially INCREDIBLE! Christmas meringues, Christmas cookies, coffee, and a HARRY POTTER EDITION OF SCRABBLE! Amazing. This has been a bloody brilliant unboxing. My heart is full. Thank you!!! xx pic.twitter.com/exce1Ikncc — Matty McLean (@MattyMcLean) December 18, 2017

Twitter users sign up to play through New Zealand’s postal system and are then sent the Twitter handle of the person to buy a gift for. The NZ Secret Santa website tells participants to “get your Twitter-Sleuth on” to try to work out what sort of gift to give, with the rules saying that they need to “find/make/buy them an awesome gift for about $10.”

With just days until Christmas, the gifts have started arriving in excited New Zealanders’ mailboxes, and everyone seems too stoked to wait until Dec. 25 to open them. People are already sharing pictures of their gifts ― sweet treats, notebooks, mugs, jewelery, socks and other trinkets ― to the #NZSecretSanta hashtag.

New Zealand holds a nation-wide secret Santa and my mystery giver gave me this mug, dedicated to the Prime Minister’s cat Paddles (made famous by @FirstCatofNZ), who died this year (RIP) pic.twitter.com/BSfmivSZGV — James O'Doherty (@jmodoh) December 18, 2017

OMG MY SECRET SANTA. WHOEVER YOU ARE, YOU ARE FABULOUS! I almost cried. You've made my stressful week so much better. These treats shall keep me going with our move haha. Thank you, kind person.<3 #nzsecretsanta @nzsecretsanta pic.twitter.com/88uMgnuKdc — Nat (@ScorpioNatalie) December 19, 2017

Legitimate tears! I’m crying! Thank you, thank you, thank you! The kindness and thoughtfulness of a complete stranger has blown me away. I think we should be friends #nzsecretsanta @nzsecretsanta xxx pic.twitter.com/7RKaSgV4ta — Jaime 🎄 (@jaimeparlett) December 19, 2017

THANK YOU MY #NZSecretSanta @nzsecretsanta and yes, I did enjoy my shawn mendes concert 😂 pic.twitter.com/PPBi2ZtISr — amber (@lovatonedemi) December 19, 2017

Judging by the reactions from gift recipients, the Secret Santas actually took time and effort to research the person they were buying for and think of meaningful gifts, as well as writing personalized Christmas cards.

This might seem strange at first, but considering I love to fly things, and my kids dont own a kite, and I live in the windiest place on earth, I would say well chosen @nzsecretsanta 😊 pic.twitter.com/cCMCeFmcle — Brennan (@brennan1207) December 19, 2017

Thank you so much to my secret Santa. You did an AMAZING job. I love every part of it. @nzsecretsanta ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/AeQygrlz2i — Claire Taylor (@ClaireTay21) December 19, 2017

Brilliant @nzsecretsanta. Thank you so much for the fantastic and thoughtful gift. We are still jittery after a fuse box fire. Also love the hand drawn wrapping , oh and the generosity to Canteen. You are awesome! pic.twitter.com/OsjuItEAQC — Robyn Wright🦇 (@notBatman_Robyn) December 19, 2017

@nzsecretsanta My secret Santa did their homework. An inspirational book (which I love) a coffee cup in readiness for my next job and a great card and message. Well thought out. And a $30 beer gift card just discovered in the cup! Thank you whoever you are! 😁🙋 pic.twitter.com/W9K7trNhs2 — Grant Stantiall (@thekiwicanary) December 19, 2017

Ardern, who was elected prime minister in October and is recognized as the world’s youngest female head of government, was unveiled as one woman’s Secret Santa after sending some lotions and soap as a gift.

It's here!!! Thank you so much #nzsecretsanta I love it all, I've wanted this book for my girls for ages especially! Oh and to those interested, the pin will give away who my santa was...... pic.twitter.com/xp59DFMOcc — Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017

Oh and here's the lovely card ❤ pic.twitter.com/wqbmFvVSPf — Rebecca Terry (@BecksT84) December 19, 2017

I am so glad it made it! A very Merry Christmas to you and your girls, from your not very secret Secret Santa. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) December 19, 2017

Ardern herself received a handmade Christmas tree decoration from a Kiwi citizen.

So although my #nzsecretsanta didn't quite get there this year, a #SuperSecretSanta stepped up amazingly for me. Thank you so much, whoever you are!! @nzsecretsanta pic.twitter.com/ynnqp4CaeT — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) December 19, 2017