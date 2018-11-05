Newlyweds Killed In Helicopter Crash After Departing From Wedding

A newlywed couple died just hours after tying the knot on Saturday night when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Texas.

The news that Will Byler III and Bailee Ackerman Byler were killed was first shared by The Houstonian, a campus newspaper at Sam Houston State University, which reported that the pair were both in their senior year:

FACEBOOK/ THE HOUSTONIAN

William Byler, the groom’s grandfather, confirmed to a local ABC affiliate on Sunday that the aircraft went down at the family’s ranch in Uvalde, west of San Antonio.

The helicopter pilot, whose name was not released, also died.

NTSB investigating crash Sunday of a Bell 206B in Uvalde, TX. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 4, 2018

Photographer Madi Wagner posted a tribute to the newlyweds on Facebook and said she was “having a hard time comprehending this whole situation” after receiving a phone call that “I wouldn’t wish upon anyone.”

FACEBOOK / Madi Wagner Photography

An awful story out of Uvalde County. Young newlyweds Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler were killed in a helicopter crash soon after departing their wedding ceremony last night. The pilot also died. Will and Bailee were seniors at Sam Houston State University. pic.twitter.com/emize9FWrY — Robert Price (@RobertPriceTV) November 5, 2018

Will was studying agriculture engineering and Bailee studied animal science.

She was reportedly going to graduate in December and he was planning to finish school in May, per the San Antonio Express-News. Their ages were not released.

The couple’s page on The Knot confirms they were married on Saturday:

SCREENSHOT / THE KNOT The couple's page on The Knot remains active.