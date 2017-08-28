News Roundup for August 28, 2017

The news is still Trump filled and dark.

1. Hurricane Harvey claimed five lives in Texas and caused catastrophic flooding in Houston and the surrounding region. More here.

2. President Trump used Hurricane Harvey and the “Friday night news dump” to announce two terrible decisions on Friday, pardoning racist ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio and signing a directive to ban transgender military troops. More here.

3. Seven mountain climbers in the Alps died over the weekend in two separate incidents. More here.

4. Half a million people attended a peace march in Barcelona in a response to the two terror attacks, which claimed the lives of 16 people. More here.

5. A ten-day march from Charlottesville to DC will start today. The march will be followed by an occupation of DC with daily protests and calls for impeachment. Let’s hope it works. More here.