News Roundup for July 18, 2017

Bye-bye Trumpcare!

1. Trumpcare is dead! The GOP are still working to repeal Obamacare, but with a two-year buffer to come up with a plan. Not good. More here.

2. FOX News is claiming that the Clintons also have Russian ties because Bill gave a speech in Moscow back in 2010 and was paid $500,000. Not quite the same as collusion. More here.

3. Billions of dollars of private student loans may disappear due to critical paperwork being lost. Rejoice, young graduates, rejoice! More here.

4. R. Kelly has been accused of running a cult. Who could’ve seen this coming? A lot of people, apparently. More here.