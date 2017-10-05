News Roundup for October 5, 2017

You need some news?

1. Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo believes Stephen Paddock had to have had help, he just doesn’t know from who yet. More here.

2. Republicans are beginning to back a bill banning add-ons to guns which make them more lethal. Not a lot, but it’s something... More here.

3. A city has proposed naming themselves after Amazon in order to have Jeff Bezos’ company open their second headquarters there. We have truly lost the run of ourselves. More here.

4. Hurricane damage in Puerto Rico is causing pharmaceutical shortages nationwide. Maybe Trump can throw out some more paper towels to fix it? More here.