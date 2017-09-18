Outspeak, Contributor
News Roundup for September 18, 2017

09/18/2017 01:05 pm ET
Donald looking fly with his much-deserved Emmy.

There are things going on in the world. Here’s some you should know.

1. Hurricane Maria is following Irma’s path and is forecast to intensify to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches the Caribbean islands. This hurricane season has not been kind. More here. Donate here.

2. More arrests occurred in St. Louis as protests turned violent in the wake of an officer’s acquittal in the shooting of a black man. More here.

3. Trump continues his unpresidential (bullshit) behaviour with an inappropriate retweet. More here.

4. Scientists have stored light-based information as sound waves on a computer. We’re one step closer to robots consuming us all. More here.

5. Lena Waithe and Donald Glover made history at the Emmys with their wins for comedy writing and directing, respectively. More here.

