News Roundup for September 20, 2017

The news is predictably grim today.

1. Trump used re-election campaign funds and RNC money to pay his legal fees for the Russian probe, according to a Reuters report. More here.

2. Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico Tuesday night, which is still dealing with the damage left by Hurricane Irma. Residents are being urged to evacuate for their lives. Donate here. More here.

3. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake devastated Mexico City Tuesday afternoon, killing over 200 people. The death toll is expected to rise as emergency services dig through the rubble. Donate here. More here.

4. Hillary Clinton’s book ‘What Happened’ sold 300,000 books in its first week. It has shot to number one on the bestsellers list and has the biggest first-week sales for a nonfiction title since 2012. More here.

5. So uhh, the world is apparently running out of antibiotics, according to the World Health Organization. So, don’t get sick. More here.