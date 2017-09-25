News Roundup for September 25, 2017

Let’s start the week of with a heavy dose of reality.

1. Jared Kushner has been using a private email account to conduct White House business. When do we start calling this a scandal? More here.

2. Angela Merkel secured her fourth term as chancellor, but it was her party’s worst result in almost 70 years, while the nationalist and anti-immigration party, AfD (Alternative for Germany) won seats for its first time. More here.

3. Anthony Weiner has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for sending explicit messages to a minor. More here.

4. Trump’s criticism of NFL players’ protests prompted a day of protests from all over the league. Love trumps hate. But Nazis, those are “very fine people”. More here.

5. It’s not just the NFL, Pharrell took a knee at the Concert for Charlottesville that took place this weekend in solidarity as well. More here.