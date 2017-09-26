News Roundup for September 26, 2017

Prepare for the news.

1. After immense pressure from activists and celebrities, Brazil has reversed their decree that a massive reserve in the Amazon rainforest would be opened to miners. The mining ban will be reinstated Wednesday. More here.

2. Dubai tested a flying taxi drone for its first flight Monday. The two-seater drone is capable of flying for up to 30 minutes and without a pilot. Dubai is the future...for a select few. More here.

3. Hillary Clinton called the Trump administration’s relentless badgering of her private email use the “height of hypocrisy” after it was revealed that several members of Trump’s innermost circle did the exact same thing. She’s still a boss. More here.

4. Democratic Senator Cory Booker has introduced a bill to reverse mass incarceration. According to Vox, it’s not going to work. More here.

5. Tens of thousands have evacuated Bali, fearing the eruption of the Mount Agung volcano. Hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanos… Maybe the doomsayers are right. More here.