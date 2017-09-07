News Roundup for September 7, 2017

Welcome to the horrible world of the news.

1. Hurricane Irma is causing mass destruction in the Caribbean. Ninety-five percent of buildings in Barbuda are damaged and there is a mass power outage in Puerto Rico. If you’re in Florida, make sure you’re prepared for this. More here.

2. Facebook is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller as it comes to light that they sold election ads to Russian operatives. This is more than a little disconcerting. More here.

3. Eighty percent of Houston homeowners do not have flood insurance. Let’s hope Florida homeowners are not in the same situation... More here.

4. Voting ballots will be mailed to households in Australia this month so citizens can cast their ballot on marriage equality. The postal vote is voluntary, unlike all other voting in the country. Please vote for equality. More here.

5. Trump cut a deal with Democrats which raises the debt ceiling for three months and guarantees relief funding for Hurricane Harvey. The GOP isn’t too happy, but can’t deny relief funding… right? More here.