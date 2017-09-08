News Roundup for September 8, 2017

This news is relentless.

1. ICE has had to stop their raids due to the storms. Nice to see they have a shred of compassion. More here.

2. Courts have extended the list of relatives exempt from Trump’s travel ban. We’re sure Trump isn’t going to pleased about this. More here.

3. At least 33 people have died from the 8.2 earthquake that hit Mexico. More here.

4. Hurricane Irma has claimed at least 19 lives in the Caribbean. More here.

5. As part of Australia’s national gun amnesty, which began in July, citizens have given up an average of 400 firearms a day. Americans could learn a thing or two from their friends down under. More here.