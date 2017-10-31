Today being Halloween, I thought it would be the perfect time to unmask my abusers.

No, this is not a tale sexual harrassment. But this is about powerful rich men who are diddling me and you every single day like any seasoned predator.

I'm talking about men like Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones, Sean Hannity, Breibart, The owners of The National Enquirer and all of their many behind the scenes accomplices and handlers. For good measure I will throw in Trump, Huckabee and all their assorted thugs.

The charge? Mental abuse and a conspiracy to defraud millions of Americans with deliberately orchestrated lies that at any moment could incite a riot or worse inspire the next mass shooting.

Just like all the sexual abuse that has been swept under the carpet in the front of the good ol' boys club, we have all been passive and complicit in these crimes. We have allowed these people to literally get away with murder as they are and continue to be accomplices in acts of random killings by the mentally ill who take every word that they say as the gospel truth.

Lying has been at the forefront of anyone who has ever sent their hard earned wages to the likes of any charlatan televangelist. Advertisers exaggerate the potency and effectiveness of their products. Car dealerships are by trade professional liars.

And we all know the history of the American politician. No one exemplifies the abuse of America with the ultimate weapon of mass destruction than the current occupant for now of the White House who has taken lying to a whole new level.

And what galls me is we, who are civil and literate, let him get away with it just like we allow conservative radio to spread insidious lies.

Every time Trump says the words "fake news" instead of suing him for defamation of character, seasoned, credible broadcasters and the overly polite members of the press sit and take it.

Sure, I get that there is an abiding respect for the Oval office but we sure as hell can't say the same for Trump who disrespects the presidency every single time he opens his mouth.

Sitting back and taking it feels like how the GOP talks about the victims of rape.

This new world of ours where there is zero accountability is an insult to our very core as decent, God fearing Americans and it is time to stand up like any other victim of abuse and hold the feet of the damned to the fire.

This is not about free speech, especially when Trump threatens to shut down news outlets who don't fete him with torrents of Caligula-like praise.

This is about the deliberate spreading of unfounded untruths with criminal intent. This is its own unique form of a hate crime. This perversion of free speech as a weapon that is doing more damage than any single military grade weapon.

Fake conservative newscasters are cowards who hide in their studios where no one can confront them.

They are no different to me than your average deranged shooter who needs to commit mass murder in order to feel the big rush reward of his big and thankfully final self empowering moment.

I would love to find a lawyer who would take my case in order to sue any one of these criminals so I could expose and humiliate them.

What they are doing is no different than what Russia did to our election. Putin being a blatant murderous monster is an easy enemy to hate, so it's a no-brainer to take down him and anyone else who plotted and colluded with his country.

But we are allowing our own beasts, these brutal American dinosaurs, to roam free and destroy whatever they want as they cackle all the way to the bank, knowing full well but not believing what they are getting away with.

And they are getting away with it because we of the traditional, boys will be good ol boys club have been trained to lie on our backs and let them.

We took down statues, Confederate flag and sexual abusers.