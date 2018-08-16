Hundreds Of Newspapers Are Challenging Trump's Attacks: 'We Are Not The Enemy’

Hundreds of U.S. newspapers are banding together this week to fight back against President Donald Trump’s “war on the free press.”
The Boston Globe had called last week for publications nationwide to publish editorials this Thursday that push back against Trump’s repeated attacks on the media. The Globe said more than 300 outlets ― ranging from major publications to smaller, local outfits ― had committed to writing their own unique editorial challenging the president.
From Tucson, Arizona, to Chicago, Illinois; Hartford, Connecticut, to Dallas, Texas; and Athens, Ohio, to Bismarck, North Dakota, papers from across the nation have followed through with their promise today, publishing editorials that have each been constructed with different words but bear a shared message: Mr. President, “journalists are not the enemy.”
Even the New York Post — the conservative-leaning daily owned by News Corp titan and Trump friend Rupert Murdoch — published an editorial of its own. “We stand with our colleagues,” the paper’s editorial board wrote.
Scroll down to see a sampling of the editorials published today. And remember to subscribe to your local paper.