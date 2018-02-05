Newsweek's Top Editor And Staffers Suddenly Fired

Newsweek Media Group on Monday fired multiple staffers from the publications it oversees.

Those fired include Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Bob Roe, executive editor Ken Li and reporter Celeste Katz, multiple sources told HuffPost.

Roe confirmed his firing to CNN. Li hinted at the upheaval in a tweet, writing, “What a day to leave my charger at home.”

Sources told the New York Daily News that Josh Saul, a reporter for Newsweek, and Josh Keefe, a reporter for sister site the International Business Times, were also fired. HuffPost was not able to independently confirm this.

Some staffers have threatened to quit in solidarity with the fired editors and reporters, a source said. Indeed, one reportedly already has: CNN said Monday that Newsweek senior writer Matthew Cooper has quit, citing the company’s “reckless leadership.”

Some staff members working under the parent company reportedly believe Monday’s firings may be related to critical coverage of Newsweek Media Group the fired staffers were involved in. Katz, Saul and Keefe had all reported about financial issues at the magazine and about a related investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which raided the company’s servers in January.

Other staffers told HuffPost they suspect those employees were fired for investigating Olivet University, a California Christian college, and its financial ties to Newsweek Media Group.

“It’s all the people who were investigating the church,” said one staffer close to the situation. “So it’s pretty clear.”

The source added, “They fired the special counsel, essentially.”

Newsweek staffers gave Katz a standing ovation as she was escorted out of the offices, sources told HuffPost.

Last week, Etienne Uzac, the company’s co-owner and chairman, and his wife, Marion Kim, the company’s finance director, both stepped down amid the financial probe.

Their departures came after a report by the consulting firm Social Puncher, which found that Newsweek Media Group had fraudulently secured a major ad buy from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by purchasing “cheap junk traffic with a share of bots” to inflate the number of visitors to the International Business Times site. An investigation by BuzzFeed News corroborated the claims.

Newsweek Media Group released a statement saying the BuzzFeed report mischaracterizes its “business behavior as unethical and distorts the truth.”