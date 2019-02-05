Former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) attempted to defend President Donald Trump’s extensive “executive time” on Monday with a comparison to Britain’s wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill.
It did not go over well on Twitter.
Gingrich tweeted that “the distortions of the hate Trump movement are never more obvious than in the reaction to the President’s leaked schedule,” which Axios published over the weekend.
Trump’s day-to-day schedules for the past three months purportedly showed that more than 300 hours of his work time was unstructured.
“The ignorance of history of the current elites is pathetic,” Gingrich added, before invoking the late British leader. “Churchill slept late, worked late, took a nap every afternoon ( getting into his pajamas).”
In further tweets, Gingrich praised Trump ― and said that if the “schedule leads to all this he should be applauded for his focus.”
Twitter users, however, explained why they were angry with the comparison to Churchill: