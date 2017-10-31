Newt Gingrich Is Outraged Paul Manafort Was Woken Up In His Pajamas

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), who once called special counsel Robert Mueller a “superb choice” to investigate Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, said he’s outraged that investigators raided the home of Paul Manafort over the summer.

Robert Mueller is superb choice to be special counsel. His reputation is impeccable for honesty and integrity. Media should now calm down — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) May 18, 2017

The raid was part of the Russia probe that led to Monday’s indictment of Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, and onetime business associate Rick Gates on 12 counts that include conspiracy and money laundering.

The Justice Department also disclosed Monday that Manafort withheld evidence from Mueller’s investigators that was discovered during that predawn raid, according to The New York Times.

Yet Gingrich, appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Monday, accused Mueller of “the most grotesque abuse” of power for raiding Manafort’s home and waking him up in his pajamas. He also said the Justice Department was “corrupt.”