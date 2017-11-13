Next Steps for Social Impact Partnerships/Pay For Success

As a “recovering” former Hill staffer, I have seen trends in domestic policy initiatives come and go; from a time that block grants were a panacea, to emphasizing “trauma-informed care” to the current focus on “evidenced-based practices.” The pendulum swings back and forth; what is “hot” one year is old news the next.

As a long-time proponent of the Pay for Success model, I am concerned that, absent fresh thinking, this innovative approach to designing and implementing creative and substantive social policy is on its way out.

For one thing, no one knows exactly what to call this approach; Pay for Success? Social Impact Bonds (which aren’t actually bonds!)?, Impact Investing?, or Social Impact Partnerships?

For the purpose of this post, I will refer to the approach of authentically engaging private entities to fund social interventions that reduce costs and improve outcomes as Social Impact Partnerships.

Social Impact Partnerships (SIPs) continue to generate interest among foundations, investment firms, philanthropists and in certain states. But, the current political environment is not friendly to SIPs.

There is a concern about SIPs on both sides of the aisle. Many Republicans view SIPs as simply another way to increase federal spending. Democrats, by contrast, worry that an emphasis on outcomes that save money as the sole proxy for success will end up resulting in a reduction of federal funding for important social safety net programs. Proposals to support SIPs have stalled on the Hill for years. Piecemeal provisions inserted into bigger bills have not generated much in the way of action.

In order to be relevant, the SIPs/Pay for Success field must be willing to engage in a discussion of how SIPs can be relevant in the entitlement space. Entitlements can appear scary and are often misunderstood, but as the saying goes, they are: “Where the money is.”

Additionally, entitlement programs such as Medicaid and foster care have a federal/state match in which the Federal Government is matching state payments. For many states, this match can be as high as 70%. Unless SIPs are a component of these entitlement programs, it is challenging for states to justify implementing a program when the return on that investment could only affect 30% of the potential savings.

A granular understanding of how social safety net entitlements work is a critical for SIPs, particularly from a legislative perspective. In order to be relevant to Congress the outcome of a SIP must be legislatively “actionable.”

What do I mean by “actionable?” For example, an intervention that reduces recidivism over a twenty-year period, while valuable, is not “actionable” by the Senate Finance Committee (SFC). That is because the SFC does not have jurisdiction over prisons and the “window” for the intervention is too long to be relevant.

On the other hand, an intervention that reduces the time period between the first and second birth for a woman receiving Medicaid is actionable because Medicaid falls under the jurisdiction of the SFC and the time frame is measurable and within the traditional five and ten-year budget windows.

Many advocates are quite rightly concerned about changes to social safety net entitlement programs.

However, savings in entitlement programs can be the result of policies that improve outcomes for vulnerable populations. For example, in foster care, the largest percentage of entitlement dollars is directed to the least desirable outcome; removal of a child from their home and placing that child in a stranger’s home or worse, in a group home. The 2008, Fostering Connections to Success and Increasing Adoptions (P.L. 110-351) included a provision that expanded the foster care entitlement to allow for federal reimbursement for permanent placement with a relative caregiver.

Evidence has demonstrated that children who cannot live safely at home do much better when placed with a relative. Because the guardianship option was permanent, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that even though it was an entitlement expansion, as it would reduce foster care costs, the policy saved money. Those savings were then redirected towards expanding the adoption entitlement.