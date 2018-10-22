The days of Colin Kaepernick being ostracized by NFL teams may be coming to an end. At least one former player turned NFL analyst hopes so.

On FS1′s “First Things First” Sunday, former Minnesota Vikings receiver Cris Carter criticized the poorly performing Jacksonville Jaguars for not hiring Kaepernick when they had the chance. But, he says, it’s not too late to turn the team around.

“This is just free advice. Swallow your pride, pick up the phone and call Kap,” Carter said.

"This is just free advice for the Jacksonville Jaguars: swallow your pride, pick up the phone and call Colin Kaepernick." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/HLwhmD6wyz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 22, 2018

Current Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was benched in the third quarter on Sunday against the Houston Texans, who won 20-7. The Jaguars are 3-4, having lost their last three games.

Carter didn’t mince words on why the Jaguars ultimately didn’t hire Kaepernick. “They made a mistake by not signing Kap,” Carter said. “It was strictly a political decision.”

Out of the league since 2016, Kaepernick has been a divisive figure in the NFL for sitting and kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Kaepernick is currently involved in a collusion lawsuit against the NFL.