09/18/2017 06:18 am ET

NFL Cheerleader Wiped Out By Cameraman In One Of Day's Biggest Hits

She got up and kept on cheering.
By Ron Dicker

Think the actual game of football is brutal?

This Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader discovered that halftime can be rough, too.

Watch a cameraman run across the field and bulldoze her as she performed a routine with her squad on Sunday at the Eagles-Chiefs game in Kansas City.

The camera operator continued on his way after the collision, but came back to check on her once he realized what happened, For the Win reported.

The unnamed cheerleader got to her feet and resumed her performance, the Kansas City Star noted.

Cheers to her.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
