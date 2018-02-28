NFL Names Pizza Hut Its New Official Pizza Sponsor After Dropping Papa John's

Having decided it no longer kneads Papa John’s, the NFL has moved on to Pizza Hut as its official pizza sponsor, according to a statement the league made on Wednesday.

Pizza Hut’s new status as sponsor was announced just one day after the league and Papa John’s released a joint statement saying the two had parted ways.

Pizza Hut and the NFL reached a multiyear agreement that will offer “exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NFL and its teams, players, events, [and] partners,” the league said Wednesday.

That commentary resulted in bad publicity and still more poor sales for Papa John’s, ultimately leading to Schnatter’s resignation as CEO toward the end of last year. He is still the company’s chairman.

Twitter users (and many members of the NFL) have been particularly saucy about Wednesday’s news:

The NFL just straight up replaced Papa John's with Pizza Hut in less then 14 hours pic.twitter.com/F6z2gy3kkx — luisa (@luisagibsonxo) February 28, 2018

I see you @PizzaHut. — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) February 28, 2018

I see you @pizzahut. They took care of me way back to my draft party https://t.co/IGwLfeX9zC — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) February 28, 2018

[insert “you can’t stop the hut” reference here] https://t.co/XwwDgBiSey — Nicky Football (@ESPN580Nick) February 28, 2018

Move aside Papa John’s, Pizza Hut is the new official sponsor of the NFL pic.twitter.com/cZWKHAILTn — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) February 28, 2018

pizza hut is better than papa john’s and domino’s is miles better than both. i will not be taking questions at this time. https://t.co/imeawj0mBA — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) February 28, 2018

Pizza Hut is now the official pizza of the NFL.



I'm still going to boycott the NFL. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 28, 2018

There's a new NFL pizza partner? I can get down with some @PizzaHut! — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 28, 2018

Papa John's stock lost one-third of its value since last June, which founder and former CEO John Schnatter blamed on NFL protests. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut's parent company stock, Yum!, grew 8% during the same time period. Now Pizza Hut is the new official pizza of the NFL. pic.twitter.com/yzD43cD28c — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 28, 2018