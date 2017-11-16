NFL Reporter Levels Troll With Hard-Earned Comeback

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales just smacked a Twitter troll so hard that we’re gonna need a minute.
On Wednesday, Dales tweeted about Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball, calling him “the most over-hyped player I have ever seen.”
Then came this response:
Oh, misguided Twitter-disser, it turns out that Dales is more than qualified to opine on such matters.
And she rubbed it in with relish.
It wasn’t over. Dales had more to say on the matter Thursday morning.
Later on, Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp demanded that the Twitter wiseacre apologize to Dales, but the critic wouldn’t back down.
H/T For the Win
CONVERSATIONS