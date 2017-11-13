NFL Star Announces His Baby's Death In Devastating Message After Game

Marquise Goodwin played with the heaviest of hearts on Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers receiver revealed that he and his wife, Morgan, lost their baby boy “due to some complications” in the early hours before his team’s game against the New York Giants.

In a devastating Instagram post with a picture of the baby’s hand holding a finger, Goodwin wrote that his wife gave birth to the boy prematurely after a difficult pregnancy.

“Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan,” he wrote.

A post shared by Marquise Goodwin (@marquisegoodwin) on Nov 12, 2017 at 6:06pm PST

Goodwin took to his knees after an 83-yard touchdown reception during the 49ers’ 31-21 home victory over the New York Giants ― the team’s first win of the season ― but clearly his emotion transcended football.

A post shared by Marquise Goodwin (@marquisegoodwin) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:03pm PST