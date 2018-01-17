NHL Names Kid Rock As All-Star Game Act; Twitter Says What The Puck?

The National Hockey League’s excited announcement that Kid Rock will perform at its All-Star Game on Jan. 28 in Tampa, Florida, got a cold reception from some folks on Twitter.

Cold, but funny.

Critics had plenty of reasons to protest the league’s polarizing choice of the musician. He supported Donald Trump’s campaign, used a four-letter criticism of Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest, and enthusiastically displayed the Confederate flag.

In addition, Kid Rock hasn’t had a Billboard chart-topping album since 2007 (“Rock N Roll Jesus”), and that was his only one.

Social media pretty much called out the NHL’s choice for all of the above.

Here’s a sampling:

NHL: Why don't any women, minorities, or people under 40 watch our sport?



Also NHL: Let's book Kid Rock to be the main entertainment for our biggest event of the year!! — Mike (@DeetoDC) January 17, 2018

NHL selected Kid Rock to do their ASG? pic.twitter.com/mUXEdUpqqQ — Jayson Buford (@jaysonbuford) January 17, 2018

Kid Rock will be headlining the entertainment for the NHL All Star game along with Tomi Lahren rapping, the woman who wore the MAGA dress singing, and Scott Baio pucking himself. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 17, 2018

I just hope Kid Rock brings the rest of the Traveling Wilburys with him when he plays the @NHL All Star Game pic.twitter.com/HQ2AM8jro9 — Rob Hoadley (@robhoadley) January 17, 2018

So how do we feel about Kid Rock playing the NHL All-Star Game? https://t.co/NimlVlKIF6 pic.twitter.com/VCg0Zh5d2y — Alan Cross (@alancross) January 17, 2018

So the last two musical acts booked by the NHL are the Goo Goo Dolls and Kid Rock. I must have an essay due tomorrow — Blake Price (@BlakePriceTSN) January 17, 2018

As if I needed another reason to not watch the NHL All-Star Game the fools at #NHL headquarters have hired Kid Rock one of Americas biggest asses to be the entertainment. Gary Bettman you have lost your effing mind. pic.twitter.com/OAeyv42yQ2 — 🍁 Merlin 🍁 (@MerlinYYC) January 17, 2018

NHL exec: "Hey! Let's unnecessarily align ourselves with a divisive performer in a politically sensitive time in exchange for songs at an intermission event that no one cares about for a sport that is generally not political."

All: "this sounds like a good risk reward trade-off" — Birdie Num Nums (@BirdieNumNums_1) January 17, 2018

Hey @NHL, did you actually discuss inviting Kid Rock to perform at the ASG or was it an intern error? — Jason Kay (@JKTHN) January 17, 2018