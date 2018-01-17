ENTERTAINMENT
NHL Names Kid Rock As All-Star Game Act; Twitter Says What The Puck?

"Why don't any women, minorities, or people under 40 watch our sport?"

By Ron Dicker
Brian Sevald via Getty Images

The National Hockey League’s excited announcement that Kid Rock will perform at its All-Star Game on Jan. 28 in Tampa, Florida, got a cold reception from some folks on Twitter.

Cold, but funny.

Critics had plenty of reasons to protest the league’s polarizing choice of the musician. He supported Donald Trump’s campaign, used a four-letter criticism of Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest, and enthusiastically displayed the Confederate flag.

In addition, Kid Rock hasn’t had a Billboard chart-topping album since 2007 (“Rock N Roll Jesus”), and that was his only one.

Social media pretty much called out the NHL’s choice for all of the above.

Here’s a sampling:

