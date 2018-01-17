NHL Names Kid Rock As All-Star Game Act; Twitter Says What The Puck?

The National Hockey League’s excited announcement that Kid Rock will perform at its All-Star Game on Jan. 28 in Tampa, Florida, got a cold reception from some folks on Twitter.
Cold, but funny.
Critics had plenty of reasons to protest the league’s polarizing choice of the musician. He supported Donald Trump’s campaign, used a four-letter criticism of Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest, and enthusiastically displayed the Confederate flag.
In addition, Kid Rock hasn’t had a Billboard chart-topping album since 2007 (“Rock N Roll Jesus”), and that was his only one.
Social media pretty much called out the NHL’s choice for all of the above.
Here’s a sampling: