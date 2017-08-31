The kid already got his first trophy.

Josh Archibald of the Pittsburgh Penguins took his day with the Stanley Cup on Wednesday to have his son, Brecken, baptized, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The team won the title in June.

In July, the winger tweeted his excitement for the baby’s arrival.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be back in Pittsburgh for another two years!” he wrote. “Especially with my beautiful wife beside me and baby A on the way!

Couldn't be more excited to be back in Pittsburgh for another two years! Especially with my beautiful wife beside me and baby A on the way! pic.twitter.com/megoN2zlil — Josh Archibald (@JoshArchibald15) July 13, 2017

Now that the baby’s here, Archibald has helped elevate the Stanley Cup to a truly religious icon ― although this isn’t the first time the cup has been used for the spiritual rite.

Justin K. Aller via Getty Images Dad-to-be Josh Archibald hoisted the Stanley Cup after the Penguins won their second straight title in June.