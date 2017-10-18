Britain's National Health Service Expertly Shut Down A Racist Twitter Troll

The British National Health Service has no time for racist Twitter trolls.

Its official blood service account on Friday expertly destroyed a tweeter who posted a vile comment in response to an appeal for more black blood donors to help patients with sickle cell anemia.

The @GiveBloodNHS account issued its appeal back in June:

Black people with sickle cell disease urgently need black donors. https://t.co/BiFaOY5YnO — GiveBlood NHS ❤ (@GiveBloodNHS) June 19, 2017

The inherited disease causes patients’ red blood cells to alter shape in ways that block the flow of blood and oxygen. It disproportionately affects black people.

“If we deport all blacks, this will stop being an issue.”

The tweet has since vanished following the suspension of the person’s account.

But the @GiveBloodNHS account’s fierce responses live on:

OR.. we could just deport you. ✊🏽 https://t.co/pjldJ0WBT7 — GiveBlood NHS ❤ (@GiveBloodNHS) October 12, 2017

We would not welcome you as a blood donor so please do not try to attend one of our sessions. — GiveBlood NHS ❤ (@GiveBloodNHS) October 13, 2017

The National Health Service clapback went down well with other Twitter users and was going viral, with some people suggesting it inspired them to donate blood.

I want to buy a drink or five for the person that tweeted this. You absolute legend. — Robin William Scott (@robinwscott) October 12, 2017

Going to sign up now, this has definitely given me the push to do so ♥️ thank you for this! Love from a girl who is Black AND English 🤘🏾 — Bec Awuor (@Queeniebey) October 14, 2017

Seriously, you can take all my blood for that clap back!!! — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) October 12, 2017

I want an opposite to the block button to be able to elevate this tweet for how fabulous it is. — Veep (@PrincessofVP) October 12, 2017

I'm giving extra blood next time, just for this. — Chris Off (@seismicshed) October 12, 2017

Think he'll need hospital treatment for that burn. — 911 Bastards (@john3ners) October 12, 2017