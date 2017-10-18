Britain's National Health Service Expertly Shut Down A Racist Twitter Troll

The British National Health Service has no time for racist Twitter trolls.
Its official blood service account on Friday expertly destroyed a tweeter who posted a vile comment in response to an appeal for more black blood donors to help patients with sickle cell anemia.
The @GiveBloodNHS account issued its appeal back in June:
The inherited disease causes patients’ red blood cells to alter shape in ways that block the flow of blood and oxygen. It disproportionately affects black people.
For some reason, Twitter user @lmGrunenWalde took four months to come up with this sickening reply:
“If we deport all blacks, this will stop being an issue.”
The tweet has since vanished following the suspension of the person’s account.
But the @GiveBloodNHS account’s fierce responses live on:
The National Health Service clapback went down well with other Twitter users and was going viral, with some people suggesting it inspired them to donate blood.
