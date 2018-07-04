Nia Vardalos, the actress and writer who turned her romantic life into the wildly successful movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has filed for divorce from her husband, actor Ian Gomez, after nearly 25 years of marriage, People.com reported.

“We’ve been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time,” the couple said in a statement to The Blast. “Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable. It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday’s news. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Rodrigo Vaz via Getty Images Actors Nia Vardalos and Ian Gomez have separated after nearly 25 years in marriage.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Vardalos said the couple separated on June 29, 2017, and attributed the split to “irreconcilable differences.”