07/04/2018 05:31 am ET

Nia Vardalos Of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Files For Divorce From Ian Gomez

The couple says their "relationship became a friendship."
By Carla Baranauckas

Nia Vardalos, the actress and writer who turned her romantic life into the wildly successful movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” has filed for divorce from her husband, actor Ian Gomez, after nearly 25 years of marriage, People.com reported.

“We’ve been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time,” the couple said in a statement to The Blast. “Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable. It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday’s news. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

In court documents filed Tuesday, Vardalos said the couple separated on June 29, 2017, and attributed the split to “irreconcilable differences.”

Vardalos is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, 11-year-old Ilaria. 

