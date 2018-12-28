Nicholas Sparks Message For Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Is Pure Romance

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are finally married after after meeting on the set of “The Last Song,” based on the book by Nicholas Sparks.

The author had a sweet message for the newlyweds, which he posted on Twitter Wednesday, just after photos confirmed the couple’s secret nuptials.

Fans on social media loved Sparks’ post, telling the author that he was responsible for yet another beautiful love story.

Thank you for putting them together on your movie and get them to know each other 😭😭😭❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/TvQOR7DiHb — KARMA ■ MC 💔 (@BangtanDani9) December 26, 2018

It was ALL you...thank you for making it happen 😍 — Arissa Rosales (@ArissaR21) December 26, 2018

They’re together because of you man!🥺😍♥️🙊✨ pic.twitter.com/YGGJTfNlH9 — Noorah M🦄 (@Nwarh1992) December 26, 2018

Thank you for casting them, and starting all of this — alex⎊ (@wolfie__9) December 26, 2018

Reasons why you should still turn your books into movies. Beautiful things such as these happen!! ❤️ — Vikki Dwira (@vikkidthatsme) December 26, 2018

And one fan made a REALLY good point about the wedding playlist. Hopefully, “The Climb” also made it in there at some point.

If Miley didn’t sing Liam “When I Look At You” at the wedding, she really missed a ridiculously emotional opportunity. — 🎁🎄Mark the Hallz🎄🎁 (@yeahok_whatever) December 27, 2018

Cyrus herself responded to Sparks’ post with three heart emojis, just after he posted his sweet message.

The 26-year-old “Malibu” singer and 28-year-old actor first met on the the set of the “The Last Song” around 2009 and became red carpet official by 2010. The two became engaged in 2012.

“I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam,” the then-19-year-old singer said in a statement to People.

The two later broke things off the following year, before sparking rumors that they were back together in 2016 when Cyrus began wearing her engagement ring again. Cyrus’ father, country singer Billy Ray, confirmed the couple were back together during an interview with the “Today” show that year.

“They’re really happy together right now,” he said. “They know if they need a preacher, they’ve found one.”

In October of that year, Miley Cyrus finally confirmed the news herself that the two were back on.