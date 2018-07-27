Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Engaged After 2 Months Of Dating

SUJIT JAISWAL via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pictured together at a friend's pre-engagement party in Mumbai.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have caught the lovebug hard.

The former boy bander and the Bollywood star are reportedly engaged after just two months of dating, according to multiple outlets.

Jonas, 25, and Chopra, 36, apparently made it official in London last week while the actress celebrated her birthday, an anonymous source told People, after Jonas shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in search of a ring.

The couple, who’ve yet to publicly confirm the engagement, are “very, very happy,” said the source, adding that Jonas’ family and friends “have never seen him like this and they’re all really excited for him.”

Representatives for both stars did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Jackson Lee via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 2017 Met Gala.

The couple reportedly met through mutual friend Graham Rogers, who is Chopra’s “Quantico” co-star and previously worked with Jonas. They quickly sparked dating rumors, posing for photos (and making what seem in retrospect like very telling excuses about arriving together) at the 2017 Met Gala.

Then came the deluge of flirty Instagram comments left on each other’s posts, letting fans know something was going down, not to mention incognito dates in Los Angeles and New York City at a baseball game and concert.

Things between the couple took a turn for the serious when each introduced the other to their family, with Jonas first bring Chopra to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in June. Weeks later, the “Quantico” actress brought Jonas to India, where he reportedly met her mother, Madhu.

- via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas spotted together in Mumbai.

Chopra, while the two were dating, expressed a desire to settle down and start a family, telling People that she intends on having kids one day.

“I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person,” she said last month. “But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I’m very fond of children and I want to be able to do that.”

Jonas, meanwhile, has been particularly keen about marriage lately. He was the last of the brothers from the band to pop the question after Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner’s engagement.

“I definitely think about marriage and hope that I can find somebody to spend the rest of my life with,” Jonas told Women’s Health magazine in December. “Between my oldest brother, Kevin, his wife, Danielle, and their beautiful kids, and now Joe with Sophie, I’ve got some really amazing extended family. My sisters-in-law set the standards pretty high. So I’ve got to find someone great.”